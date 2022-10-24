Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video: Just Stop Oil protesters smear King Charles waxwork with chocolate cake

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:20 PM IST

Just Stop Oil protesters throw custard pie at King Charles waxwork at Madame Tussauds

ByMallika Soni

Just Stop Oil protesters threw a custard pie in the face of King Charles' waxwork at Madame Tussauds on Monday, the Mirror reported.

Two people were arrested after the incident inside the London museum around.

“We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs. They have both been arrested for criminal damage,” the Met Police tweeted.

The climate activists are demanding the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.

In a statement the protestors said, "We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all. The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It's a piece of cake."

