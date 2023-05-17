Kamala Harris earns more than Joe Biden? Yes, in book royalties

US Vice President Kamala Harris has more income that Joe Biden from book royalties, according to their financial disclosures released by the White House. The US President earned between $2,500 and $5,000 in book royalties in 2022, down sharply from $30,000 a year earlier. He also earned less than $3,000 in "speaking and writing engagements," down from close to $30,000 last year.

US President Kamala Harris and Vice President (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US First Lady Jill Biden's income from book royalties also dropped- she got somewhere between $5,000 and $15,000 in 2022, compared to $15,000 and $50,000 a year earlier.

The couple's assets were worth between $1.09 million and $2.57 million, the disclosure showed. Earlier, their federal tax return showed that the couple earned almost $580,000 last year and paid an effective federal income tax rate of 23.8%- donating roughly 3.5% of their income to 20 charities.

On the contrary, Kamala Harris earned $81,313 in book royalties, a drop from $450,000 income last year.

Kamala Harris's children's book “Superheroes are Everywhere”- released in 2019- accrued $40,209 income for her in 2022. She also made $41,104 from her book, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also released their tax returns before and reported federal adjusted gross income of $456,918. They paid $93,570 in federal income tax for a federal income tax rate of 20.5%, the returns showed.

The disclosures are reviewed and certified by the independent Office of Government Ethics to ensure that neither the president nor the vice president have any conflicts of interest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON