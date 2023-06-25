Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Several people killed, injured after two shootings in Kansas City: Report

Several people killed, injured after two shootings in Kansas City: Report

AP |
Jun 25, 2023 05:08 PM IST

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, as per the report.

Police in Missouri were investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning, although the number of dead or wounded was not immediately known, a news report said.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported. (Representative)

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported.

Read: Weekend mass shootings in the United States leave 6 people dead and dozens injured

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, the station reported.

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available, but police told KSHB that some victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to a hospital.

There was no immediate information about any arrests being made, KSHB reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
us gun violence kansas city
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP