Kate Middleton says it is ‘tough’ to raise children today. Here's why

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton spoke about mental health awareness saying that is can be “tough” to raise children in today’s society. While speaking to radio host Roman Kemp on her new campaign, Shaping Us, mother of three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, Kate Middleton explained the goal of her campaign and acknowledged the challenges of parenting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are banned from doing this at home

“And this is the thing, is that every family is different. The pressures we face are all different, whilst raising the importance of early childhood. This isn’t about putting extra pressure on families. It’s actually saying they need the support and help reprioritising family life, home life and all that it takes in raising children today because it is tough," Kate Middleton said.

Read more: Diana’s friend reveals shocking details of marriage to Charles: ‘It was…’

The Princess of Wales further said that “relationships in the family” which the children are surrounded by are “so important,” as well as the space in which they are raised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The environment in which you bring up a child is as important, as whereas the experiences you engage them with. It’s not about the number of toys they’ve got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them. It’s just making sure that they’ve got the right emotional support around them and that comes from the adults in their lives," Kate Middleton said.

“Yeah. And love goes a long way. It’s very true," she added.

Talking about the project, Kate Middleton had earlier said, “The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON