Watch: Kate Middleton races ahead of Prince William while he mocks her for…

Prince William was not happy as his wife Kate Middleton won the cycling challenge an endurance spin class during a visit to an Aberavon leisure centre. The couple joined gym goers at the cycling session in south Wales and were challenged to cycle the furthest in 45 seconds while riding a virtual race in the Italian mountains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Were these Princess Diana’s plans for Prince William and Harry?

When the couple entered the room, Prince William apologised to the class saying, “Sorry for ruining your spin class” after which he pointed out to Kate Middleton showing that she was wearing high-heeled boots.

"Not sure I am dressed for this," Kate Middleton responded after which the couple quickly took the challenge. Kate Middleton then teased her husband saying, "Can I make it harder?" and the challenge concluded with Prince William, breathing heavily, saying, "Talk to you in a minute."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry must be searched at King Charles coronation for…: Diana's designer

Kate Middleton was then given a trophy for her victory over Prince William in the event which was part of a series of visits in south Wales to mark St David's Day.

The couple also toured the centre's sports hall and swimming pool, meeting children from the local Tywyn primary school who were taking part in various indoor sports. They were presented with a set of Welsh leotards for their children by seven-year-old Rafael Vazquez whose mother said, "It was wonderful to meet them. They are so genuine people and have a real interest in the community, children and sport. They said how interested they were in keeping leisure centres open, especially swimming, as it is such a key skill for life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kate was presented with a bunch of daffodils by two-year-old Cora Phillips, with her mother Michelle Phillips, from Llanharan, saying: "Oh my goodness, I did not expect that in a million years."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON