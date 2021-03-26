Home / World News / Kenosha shooting: Jacob Blake sues officer who shot him last year
Kenosha shooting: Jacob Blake sues officer who shot him last year

Earlier this year, Wisconsin prosecutors cleared Rusten Sheskey, the officer involved in the shooting, saying he acted in self-defense. Blake was shot several times in the back in the presence of his young children last August.
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
People hold placards as they gather for a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US on August 24, 2020.(Reuters Photo)

Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin who was shot by a police officer last year and was left paralyzed from the waist down, has sued the cop who fired at him in a federal court.

Blake was shot several times in the back in the presence of his young children in August, sparking several days of deadly protests against police brutality and racism in his hometown and across the country.

Earlier this year, Wisconsin prosecutors cleared Rusten Sheskey, the officer involved in the shooting, saying he acted in self-defense.

Blake's latest 19-page lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin sought an unspecified amount in compensation for the injuries he suffered, and "a substantial sum" in punitive damages.

His lawyers also demanded to be paid for costs, legal fees, "and such other relief as is just and equitable."

Blake's lawyers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Strong winds resulted in grounding of MV Ever given, crew safe

Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

Biden vows to restore alliances on a cooperative joint policy with Russia, China

China announces sanctions on Britons as UK joins EU move in Xinjiang

Protests erupted last summer after a viral cellphone video showed Blake walking around the front of his car with Sheskey following and opening fire after Blake opened the door.

But investigators said the video was incomplete and failed to show that Blake was armed with a knife and had resisted arrest.

