Khamenei's massive funeral: The July 4 date, granddaughter's small coffin, crores of mourners | 10 points

Iran on Saturday began the funeral ceremonies for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with thousands of mourners gathering in Tehran and lakhs more expected to attend as the Islamic Republic seeks to project unity and resilience after the devastating war with US-Israel that killed the country's longest-serving leader on Day 1 — February 28 — itself. Scenes from late Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral (via AP, AFP, Reuters)

Mourning ceremonies were held on Friday as well, with leaders from across the world paying their last respects to the late Supreme Leader who was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. Track live updates from Khamenei's funeral here

The six-day funeral, expected to draw millions of people, is also being closely watched for signs of Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and the country's next moves amid fragile regional tensions.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen breaking down in tears during the farewell ceremony of Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, according to visuals said to have been released via state news portals Fars News.