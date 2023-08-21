Killer milkshake: Three dead after drinking ‘listeria-contaminated’ drink in Washington

Milkshakes have always been a part of the American firmament and was memorably shown in the cult classic Pulp Fiction where John Travolta’s Vincent Vega was amazed that a milkshake could cost a dollar. However, one of America’s favourite drinks – and undoubtedly a contributor towards its obesity – turned deadly for some folks.

Three people died and three others were hospitalised after they suffered an infection after drinking contaminated milkshakes sold at a burger shop in Tacoma, Washington.

Frugals, a rather unhappily named restaurant, was the scene of the crime where the staff were reportedly frugal while cleaning the milkshake machines, causing a listeria infection. According to the Washington State Department of Health, the incidents occurred between February 27 and July 22 and affected folks suffered from weakened immune systems.

The department said: “Genetic fingerprinting of bacteria in the milkshakes shows it’s the same strain of Listeria that hospitalized six people between Feb. 27 and July 22 (five people in Pierce County and one person in Thurston County). All six people had conditions that made their immune systems less able to fight disease. Three of the six people hospitalized died. Two people who were hospitalized, but did not die, said they ate Frugals’ Tacoma milkshakes before getting sick.”

According to the agency, even though the machines are no longer being used, symptoms of Listeria could show up after 70 days. Meanwhile, Frugals decided to halt all sales of milkshakes at its Tacoma store and other stores with the same location. They also assured patrons that all machines would be sanitized and re-tested.

The statement added: “We are heartbroken and deeply regret any harm our actions could have caused.”

What is listeriosis?

According to the State Department of Health, Washington, listeriosis is caused by the bacteria listeria monocytogenes is a mild, flu-like illness or a serial infection of the bloodstream, lining covering the brain.

What causes listeriosis?

It’s mostly caused by eating contaminated food even though the disease can be passed on from mother to fetus.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of Listeria include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures. Among pregnant women, it can also cause serious illness, pregnancy loss or premature births.

For more information, one can visit the Washington State Department of Health’s Listeriosis page or the CDC’s Listeria website.

