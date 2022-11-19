Daughter of North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes 1st public appearance at new launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of “a new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday and along with him his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed, was seen.

In striking photographs released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un is seen hand in hand with the girl, as the ICBM sits on its mobile launch platform nearby. KCNA claimed that the “new” missile being viewed by the North Korean leader was a Hwasong-17 adding that it launched from Pyongyang International Airfield, flying a distance of 999.2 kilometers (621 miles).

Kim Jong Un said the test was intended to “clearly demonstrate” his country’s ability to respond to what he termed the enemy’s war drills.

“Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats to the DPRK, frequently introducing nuclear strike means, our Party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation,” KCNA said.

As very little is known about the private life of Kim Jong Un or his family, KCNA's report also did not mention his daughter, who was appearing for the first time in state media. In 2013, former basketball star Dennis Rodman told Britain’s Guardian that Kim had a “baby” called “Ju Ae.”

Dennis Rodman said he spent time with the family and called Kim Jong Un “a good dad”.

“I held their baby Ju Ae and spoke with Ms. Ri as well,” he told the newspaper.

State media did not even announce Kim and Ri’s marriage until July 2012 but the couple have three children together, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).

