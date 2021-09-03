Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kim Jong Un orders stricter Covid-19 steps after North Korea shuns vaccines
world news

Kim Jong Un orders stricter Covid-19 steps after North Korea shuns vaccines

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, North Korea has used tough quarantines and border closures to prevent outbreaks of the pandemic.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Kim has earlier called for North Koreans to brace for prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, indicating the country's borders would stay closed despite worsening economic and food conditions.(via REUTERS)

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has ordered officials to execute a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign Covid-19 vaccines offered via the United Nations-backed immunisation programme. "Officials must bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment,” Kim said during a politburo meeting on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

While stressing the need for material and technical means of coronavirus prevention and increasing health workers' qualifications, Kim also called for “further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.

Kim has earlier called for North Koreans to brace for prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, indicating the country's borders would stay closed despite worsening economic and food conditions. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, North Korea has used tough quarantines and border closures to prevent outbreaks of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), which procures and delivers vaccines on behalf of the COVAX distribution program, said North Korea proposed its allotment of about 3 million Sinovac shots be sent to severely affected nations instead. According to Unicef, North Korea’s health ministry has said it would continue to communicate with COVAX over future vaccines.

RELATED STORIES

Some experts believe that North Korea may want other vaccines while questioning the effectiveness of Sinovac and the rare blood clots seen in some recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, said North Korea is likely to receive more effective jabs from COVAX and then strategically allocate them domestically. “Pyongyang appears to have issues with COVAX involving legal responsibility and distribution reporting requirements. So it might procure vaccines from China to deliver to border regions and soldiers while allocating COVAX shots to less sensitive populations,” Easley said.

“The Kim regime likely wants the most safe and effective vaccine for the elite, but administering Pfizer would require upgraded cold chain capability in Pyongyang and at least discreet discussions with the United States. The (Johnson & Johnson) option could also be useful to North Korea given that vaccine’s portability and one-shot regimen," he added.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korean leader kim jong un covid relief pfizer-biontech covid vaccine uk covid variant
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami announces celebration over US withdrawal: Report

China holds talks with Taliban, opts to keep its embassy in Kabul open

Hurricane Ida: At least 44 dead as flash floods drown US states. 10 points

Kim Jong Un warns on ‘abnormal climate,’ orders land overhaul
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP