Kim Kardashian's new business venture: private equity firm
Kim Kardashian: The new firm, named SKKY Partners, will make investments in sectors including consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, and plans to make both control and minority investments.
Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement.
The new firm, named SKKY Partners, will make investments in sectors including consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, and plans to make both control and minority investments.
Kardashian and Sammons will serve as co-founders and co-managing partners, with Sammons leading day-to-day operations of the firm.
Read more: Kanye West says pornography destroyed his family, admits he's addicted to it: 'Hollywood is a giant brothel'
Kardashian has gained success in her recent business ventures such as shapewear label Skims and makeup brand KKW due to their popularity with young shoppers and the TV personality's huge social media following. Skims was valued at $3.2 billion in January.
Kardashian's launch of a private equity firm also underscores a broader shift among renowned Hollywood celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher and Gwyneth Paltrow who are turning prolific investors in the private equity and venture capital space.
Tennis star Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early-stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures in March. The firm has invested in more than 50 companies with a total market value of $14 billion, including online learning platform MasterClass and tech company Propel.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported the launch of the private equity firm.
-
Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook
A 19-year-old man involved in multiple shootings in Memphis city of US state of Tennessee has been taken into custody, police said on Wednesday. The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody. "Suspect is in custody," Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted." Several people were shot in multiple locations and the suspect was streaming the violence on Facebook live, US media reports said.
-
Watch: Barack Obama is back in the White House. This time, even funnier
Former United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama got their official White House portraits on Wednesday in a ceremony filled with light-hearted as well as evocative moments. Barack Obama was depicted by Robert McCurdy, while Michelle Obama was painted by Sharon Sprung. Barack Obama joked that Robert McCurdy “refused to hide any of my grey hairs.” Adding that the artist also refused to make Obama's ears smaller.
-
China's mega city of 21.2 million people extends Covid curbs over 116 cases
Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. Read more: China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Sixteen districts, cities, counties and special zones out of the 23 under Chengdu's jurisdiction remain under lockdown, the authorities said.
-
In Ukraine's arsenal now, most accurate US artillery shell: What it means
The Pentagon has sent Ukraine its most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guided Excalibur, according to budget documents that confirm the previously unannounced addition to the arsenal assembled to combat the Russian invasion. A satellite-guided weapon that can hit within seven feet (two meters) of its target, the Excalibur was first used in Iraq in 2007 in the high-profile killing of al-Qaeda leader Abu Jurah and associates.
-
Cuba researchers battle to save rare crocodile species. Why this is important
Cuban researchers are sweating it out to save a critically endangered and endemic crocodile species. The medium-sized species is found in two swamp habitats : palm-speckled Zapata and Isle of Youth. According to scientists, Cuban crocs now have the smallest natural habitat left of any living crocodile species. But researchers are now trying to “bring them back from the edge of extinction.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics