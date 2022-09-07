Kim Kardashian bares it in jockstrap, debuts bleached eyebrows with blonde hair for new magazine cover: All pics inside

American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet once again. Years after posing nude for an iconic Paper magazine cover, Kim is baring it once again in a new photoshoot for Interview magazine. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared pictures from the magazine shoot on her Instagram page and looked unrecognizable as she transformed into a blonde babe. The new issue is named the American Dream, and Kim wore a jockstrap with denim jeans, bleached eyebrows and blonde hair.

On Tuesday (IST), Kim Kardashian dropped pictures from the September issue of the Interview magazine. The star is featured on the main cover in an all-denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, with her jeans pulled down low enough to show off her infamous derrière and jockstrap. She also debuted bleached eyebrows for the now-viral shoot to go with her blonde hair - Kim had dyed her hair platinum blonde for the Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala. Keep scrolling to check out the cover photo and some behind-the-scene action shared by Kim. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian lost 7kg in 3 weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe's USD 5 million gown)

While the cover photo shows Kim baring her bum in the all-denim outfit, another picture shows her in a cropped tank top, jockstrap and orange baggy pants. Kim also ditched pants and posed in just a baggy T-shirt for another click. A few other images show her standing in front of the American flag in a tank top and low-waist baggy denim jeans, wearing a black leather jacket and bikini bottoms, and close-ups of her bleached brows, blonde mane.

The unconventional underwear choice made by Kim may raise eyebrows online, but Kim apparently loved the moment. "I loved it," she said in the interview. "The team was like, 'No jockstrap.' And I'm like, 'Come on. This is what I do.' I do best when I'm ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I'm glad we did it," Kim added.

Kim opened up about her style being sellable and realistic. She told the magazine, "There's so many people that I look at and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I love how they dress.' Or, 'I love that. That's so fresh.' I get it. And then for me, I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to—and that is very sellable. The things I wear seem realistic. There's an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable."