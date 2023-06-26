‘Kind of scary that I could have been on it’: MrBeast claims he was invited for a submersible ride to the Titanic

Popular YouTube star MrBeast has claimed that he had been invited to join a submersible trip to the Titanic, but he declined the offer. “I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” MrBeast recently tweeted.

MrBeast did not specify whether the offer was for the latest Titan voyage that ended up in the fatal tragedy. He also shared a screenshot of a portion of a text where someone wrote, “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along.”

MrBeast has the largest subscriber base of any YouTube creator, with over 162 million followers at present. His videos often feature stunts, competitions and philanthropic efforts.

All the passengers were killed in a catastrophic implosion – an underwater implosion that led to the vessel suddenly collapsing. The Titan submersible is owned by the company OceanGate.

The five deceased passengers were OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

OceanGate says that the Titan is a 23,000-pound submersible made of carbon fibre and titanium. The vessel uses a “proprietary real-time hull health monitoring (RTM) system,” and any time an issue is detected, an “early warning” would be sent to the pilot, to leave “enough time to … safely return to the surface.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now launching an investigation into the implosion of the Titan, CNN has reported. The National Transportation Safety Board has also said that the US Coast Guard will lead the investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, several experts have claimed that the tragedy could have been prevented had the company and its CEO been more concerned about safety measures.