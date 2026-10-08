Kindergarten, medical complex damaged by ‘missile fragments’ in Riyadh, says Saudi civil defence after Houthi attack

Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency said Thursday that a kindergarten and medical complex in Riyadh were damaged by shrapnel from an intercepted missile, hours after explosions rattled the Saudi capital.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Riyadh, which leads a pro-government coalition fighting the Iran-backed group in Yemen's civil war. (HT_PRINT)

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"Missile fragments fell in Riyadh after a ballistic missile was intercepted, causing material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex," a statement posted by the agency on X read, without specifying if there were any casualties.

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Deep Dive What buildings in Riyadh were damaged by missile fragments? Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency said fragments from an intercepted ballistic missile caused material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex. How did missile fragments damage buildings in Riyadh? The civil defence agency said a ballistic missile was intercepted, and fragments from it fell in Riyadh, damaging the kindergarten and medical clinic complex. Were there any casualties when missile fragments damaged the Riyadh buildings? The civil defence statement did not specify whether anyone was injured or killed.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Riyadh, which leads a pro-government coalition fighting the Iran-backed group in Yemen's civil war, vowing to hit critical infrastructure and disrupt Saudi airspace as their conflict escalates.

Admissions by Saudi authorities of strikes hitting civilian structures are relatively rare, with officials issuing just few statements in recent weeks on the fallout from Houthi attacks.

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{{^usCountry}} The scale and frequency of attacks targeting the capital are unprecedented in the eight months of conflict that has spread across the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scale and frequency of attacks targeting the capital are unprecedented in the eight months of conflict that has spread across the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

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They come as Saudi Arabia has been drawn deeper into the conflict in Yemen, which flared back to life in July, with both the kingdom and the Houthis signalling a willingness to keep fighting rather than pursue a diplomatic solution.