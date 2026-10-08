Air India Express cancels Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi claim of airport strike in Saudi

Air India Express has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10 following heightened security concerns after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed they had carried out a ballistic missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital. Air India Express cancels Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi claim of airport strike (REUTERS/File)

The airline said passengers affected by the cancellations will be offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund if they choose to cancel their bookings.

“In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until 10 October. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” an Air India Express spokesperson told HT.

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The airline’s decision comes amid growing disruption at Riyadh airport after a fresh Houthi attack claim on Thursday. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted King Khalid International Airport with a ballistic missile and that the strike had disrupted airport operations, AP reported.

Saudi authorities have reported deadly attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport over the past two days. Three people were killed and 36 injured in the attacks, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Two people were killed and 28 injured at Abha, while one person was killed and eight injured at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as per Al Jazeera.

India condemns attacks on Saudi airports India on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on the two Saudi airports, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

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The ministry of external affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.

New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying, “We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

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Riyadh airport operations disrupted The latest attack claim has added to disruption at Riyadh's main airport. Multiple explosions were reported in the Saudi capital on Thursday, while flight operations at King Khalid International Airport were affected. The escalation has prompted some businesses in Riyadh to implement work-from-home measures, Reuters reported.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across four Yemeni provinces following the attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure.