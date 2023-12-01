King Charles cites India floods at COP28 climate summit: What he said

King Charles said that the world was "dreadfully far off track" on addressing climate change owing to which the global economy would be in peril unless environment was rapidly repaired. In an opening address to the COP28 UN climate summit, King Charles told world leaders that the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk.

King Charles III speaks during an opening ceremony at the COP28 UN Climate Summit.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action," he said, adding, “We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

The king is attending the summit on behalf of the British government after an invite from host nation the United Arab Emirates. The monarch spoke about how to involve multilateral organisations and the private sector, the role of the insurance sector and speeding up innovation.

Citing the impact of climate change globally, including floods in India and Pakistan and severe wildfires in the United States, Canada and Greece, he said, “Unless we rapidly repair and restore nature's unique economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In your hands is an unmissable opportunity to keep our common hope alive," he said.

King Charles had also spoken at COP26 in Scotland in 2021 but did not attend the last conference in Egypt.

At the climate summit, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said, "We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels... The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate."

“I urge governments to help industry make the right choice – by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail