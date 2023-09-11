King Charles congratulates North Korea's Kim on country's founding anniversary: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Sep 11, 2023 12:42 PM IST

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," North's state media reported.

Britain's King Charles has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulating the North on its founding anniversary, North's state media reported on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves next to participants of the civil defense military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country, in this picture released on September 11, 2023. (Reuters)

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the message said, according to news agency KCNA.

