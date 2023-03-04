Home / World News / King Charles' coronation ‘not an event Biden will attend’: Report

King Charles' coronation ‘not an event Biden will attend’: Report

world news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 08:54 AM IST

The coronation ceremony will be conducted on May 6 and according to the Westminster Abbey, formal invitations will be sent out ‘in due course’.

US President Joe Biden,(AP)
US President Joe Biden,(AP)
BySnehashish Roy

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be the first in 70 years, however, it ‘not like an event (United States President) Joe Biden will attend’. According to a White House official, as quoted by TIME, Biden's itinerary for May has not been finalised yet.

The coronation ceremony will be conducted on May 6 and according to the Westminster Abbey, formal invitations will be sent out ‘in due course’.

Also read: Controversial King Charles? Why big celebs don't want to perform at coronation

Biden's Irish lineage on his mother's side stems discomfort for him as he often expressed his contempt for the monarchy that was responsible for colonising Ireland for hundreds of years. He cites his mother Catherine ‘Jean’ Biden that she told him not to bow down to Queen Elizabeth when he met her for the first time in 1982.

If Biden skips the ceremony, he would accompany then US President Dwight Eisenhower who also did not attend the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Biden, after becoming the President, had the bust of then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill from the Oval Office that was installed by Donald Trum

Followed by the Queen's death, Charles became King in September. Both US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended Queen's funeral.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden united states king charles iii + 1 more
joe biden united states king charles iii
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out