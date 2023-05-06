Photos: On King Charles' big day, his grandchildren steal the show and how
King Charles' coronation: The mega event was attended by 2,000 guests, including world leaders, members of the royal family and celebrities.
King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.
Meanwhile, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton-- Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte stole the show at the big event.
Prince Louis arrived along with his parents and siblings at the Westminster Abbey to attend the ceremony.
During the event, Prince Louis sat along with his mother, Kate Middleton, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.
Prince George was assigned the task of being one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour, having held onto his red robe as the monarch walked into the church.
During the entire event, Prince George was not seated with his family as he was one of Charles' four Pages of Honour.
The coronation is UK's first since 1953 and the first of a king since 1937. It is only the second to be televised and the first to be in colour and streamed online.