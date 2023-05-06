Photos: On King Charles' big day, his grandchildren steal the show and how

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

King Charles coronation: The mega event was attended by 2,000 guests, including world leaders, members of the royal family and celebrities.(AP)

Meanwhile, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton-- Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte stole the show at the big event.

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales travels back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey. (AFP)

Prince Louis arrived along with his parents and siblings at the Westminster Abbey to attend the ceremony.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate, and at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. (AP)

During the event, Prince Louis sat along with his mother, Kate Middleton, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.

Prince George (L) points while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Reuters)

Prince George was assigned the task of being one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour, having held onto his red robe as the monarch walked into the church.

Page of Honour Prince George of Wales attends the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla. (AFP)

During the entire event, Prince George was not seated with his family as he was one of Charles' four Pages of Honour.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. (AP)

The coronation is UK's first since 1953 and the first of a king since 1937. It is only the second to be televised and the first to be in colour and streamed online.