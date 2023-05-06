Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Away from his father’: Prince Harry's seat at King Charles' coronation

ByMallika Soni
May 06, 2023 10:58 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen ahead of the coronation, Prince Harry has kept a low profile.

Prince Harry has been relegated to the third row at King Charles’ coronation, reports claimed as the Duke of Sussex is set to attend the historic event without his wife Meghan Markle. Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen ahead of the coronation, Prince Harry has kept a low profile.

King Charles Coronation: Britain's Prince Harry in London, Britain.(File)

Reports claims that Prince Harry will sit in the third row for the ceremony, far behind his brother and father and the other working senior royals. He will sit between Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra - the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun reported, “There were discussions that the seating could be arranged on line of succession. But that would have put fifth-in-line Harry front and centre — and with William and Kate. Instead the decision was working royals only at the front and work back from there. Harry will be a long way from his father.”

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have been at an all-time low following the couple's stepping down from duties in 2020 and the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir.

Additionally, Prince Harry may be planning to leave just a matter of hours after the coronation, flying back to America to be with his family, reports have claimed.

