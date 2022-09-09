King Charles' message to Harry, Meghan as they 'build their lives overseas...'

In his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, King Charles III on Friday expressed his love for son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king said. His statement was a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained.

As England mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III remembered his mother and her promise of life long service to her people. “My mother was an inspiration. Today I renew her promise of life long service,” he said from Buckingham Palace, London.

King Charles III will officially succeed as the new monarch on Saturday morning. The monarch, 73, met with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace ahead of the address.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their royal titles in early 2020 – in just two years of their marriage – after a severance deal due to an alleged controversy over Meghan's race. Harry had reportedly told the queen that “they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.”

While they were allowed to keep the Duke and Duchess (of Sussex) titles, they no longer use their ‘His Royal Highness’ and ‘Her Royal Highness’ designations and also agreed to stop using the word ‘royal’ in any of their future commercial and charitable ventures.

Meghan had spoken in an interview in March last year with the US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey about her shock when she was told Archie would not get police protection because he did not have a title – suggesting that the decision was taken because of his mixed race.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor – the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – is now, however, technically a prince following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. His sister – Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor – is also entitled to be a princess after the accession of her grandfather Charles, the Prince of Wales, to the throne.

