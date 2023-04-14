King Charles' first reaction to Meghan Markle not attending coronation

King Charles is reportedly “very disappointed” that Meghan Markle and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be attending his coronation next month. This comes after Buckingham Palace announced, after much speculation, that Prince Harry will attend the coronation, but Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with the couple's two children. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Britain's King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace informed in a statement.

Meghan Markle is said to be missing the ceremony in order to stay at home and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday which is on the same day as the coronation- May 6.

The Sun reported, quoting a source, that King Charles is “happy” that Prince Harry will travel to the UK to be at the coronation.

“The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’, will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation," the report claimed.

In early March, the Sussexes had confirmed receiving official correspondence about the coronation via email. It was then reported that Prince Harry was seeking an “apology” from the royal family. He had then said in an interview that the “door is always open” for reconciliation with the royal family.

On Meghan's absence royal author Omid Scobie said that Archie’s fourth birthday was a “factor in the couple’s decision”.

“Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation at Westminster Abbey," the royal author claimed.

