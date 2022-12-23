Home / World News / King Charles, Camilla's security reviewed because of this possible threat

King Charles, Camilla's security reviewed because of this possible threat

world news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 10:50 PM IST

King Charles: King Charles is preparing to greet the public at Sandringham on Christmas morning.

King Charles: Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)
King Charles: Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Royal security chiefs ordered a review of King Charles’ safety amid fears that his Christmas walkabout may be hit by protests, a report said. The move comes after a string of incidents recently, including eggs being hurled at King Charles, The Mirror reported. As King Charles prepares to greet the public at Sandringham on Christmas morning, the report said, “This isn’t just about individuals with eggs, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse. A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right ­evacuation procedures are in place.”

The royal protection chiefs have ordered an urgent review of his safety amid fears his traditional festive walkabout could be marred by further incidents, the report added saying that police and protection officers will be on high alert as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will greet ­well wishers on Christmas Day after they attend church at Sandringham, Norfolk.

The security review comes after eggs were hurled at King Charles during visits to York and Luton and the authorities responsible for security, met up to re-evaluate plans to ­evacuate the King and Camilla if they are targeted again in public, it was reported.

Former Met Police chief ­superintendent and head of the royal protection unit Dai Davies said as per The Mirror, “We must defend the right to peaceful protest, but all officers and their superiors must have a razor-sharp focus in the wake of this increase in disturbance."

“There is no magic solution to this pattern of attacks or protests, but intelligence and exit strategies are the most important factor. The egg incidents show the ­vulnerability of the royals. The key is to make sure these incidents do not spiral. As the IRA famously said after the Grand Hotel bombing, ‘We only have to get lucky once, you have to be lucky all the time.’”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out