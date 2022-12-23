Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ Princess Diana’s legacy by…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hijacking Prince William’s associations with Princess Diana ‘for their own gain’, a royal expert suggested. The claim was made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in an interview as she voiced her disappointment with Prince Harry’s comments in the recent Netflix series.

Read more: ‘Those who knew Queen Elizabeth II knew…’: Prince Harry slammed over this claim

Kinsey Schofield addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fascination with Nelson Mandela and told Fox News Digital, “Please give Nelson Mandela a rest.”

“Mr Mandela was so close to Princess Diana and it seems like Harry and Meghan are completely hijacking Diana's story and legacy," Kinsey Schofield said adding that she believes all of this is starting to leave Prince William “very irate.”

Read more: Any guesses? This royal family member is supporting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kinsey Schofield also weighed in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desperation to “align or associate themselves with individuals that have successfully made names for themselves with their philanthropy” and branded their documentary “incredibly boring.”

Earlier, Prince Harry was slammed by a royal expert for trying to portray that the his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was not on his side during the couple's split with the royal family. In the series, Prince Harry said that Queen Elizabeth II sidelined herself at the ‘Sandringham Summit’, which she called to discuss the terms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit.

Read more: What is Prince Harry’s net worth? Revealed

Prince Harry said, “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

Commenting on this claim, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said, “The Queen knew exactly what she was doing, and she wasn't being manipulated by anyone. I think the idea that the Queen was sidelined at Sandringham was probably a complete nonsense."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON