Any guesses? This royal family member is supporting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Beatrice is rooting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series as she allowed them to film inside the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cottage, a report claimed. Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is a niece of King Charles III and a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. She is now ninth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Queen Elizabeth II gifted the cottage to Princess Beatrice in 2010 who oversaw a year-long renovation of the cottage, Daily Mail reported adding that Princess Beatrice is one of the few royals who is still in communication with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle..

Earlier it was reported that despite the Netflix documentary release, Prince William wants to make amends with Prince Harry.. Even though the two brothers have reportedly cut contacts following the damaging allegations made by Prince Harry against the royal family, discussions are believed to be happening behind the scenes to mend their differences, a royal correspondent suggested.

Daily Express correspondent Richard Palmer said, "Clearly, William, Prince of Wales, is really not on speaking terms with his brother at the moment. And yet at the same time, senior sources close to the King are saying that he wants to maintain a relationship with Harry, Meghan and their children. In an ideal world, he wants to fix things. He wants to mend that broken relationship. I think there's always a difference between how they act as a family behind the scenes - some of them at least - and what happens officially."

In the documentary series, Prince Harry opened up about his decision to move out of the UK after which he met the late Queen Elizabeth, his father King Charles and his brother Prince William in Sandringham in January 2020. Prince Harry claimed that in a meeting his brother Prince William shouted at him while his father King Charles III lied.

