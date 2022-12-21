No royal rift, please? Prince William wants to 'fix' fight with Harry as…

Prince William wants to make amends with Prince Harry in a bid to heal the royal family, it has been claimed. Even though, the two brothers have reportedly cut contacts following the damaging allegations made by Prince Harry against the royal family in the Netflix docuseries, discussions are believed to be happening behind the scenes to mend their differences, a royal correspondent suggested.

Daily Express correspondent Richard Palmer said," Clearly, William, Prince of Wales, is really not on speaking terms with his brother at the moment. And yet at the same time, senior sources close to the King are saying that he wants to maintain a relationship with Harry, Meghan and their children. In an ideal world, he wants to fix things. He wants to mend that broken relationship. I think there's always a difference between how they act as a family behind the scenes - some of them at least - and what happens officially."

“So, I think it's easier for King Charles to maintain some sort of relationship with his son privately as a family member than it is on an official level,” Richard Palmer added. In the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused the royal family of racism and of engineering a media campaign against them while protecting other members of the royal family from negative media coverage.

Earlier, it was reported that Prince William has "cut all contacts" with his younger brother and that their communication had been "extremely strained for a while". Prince William had no intention of speaking to Prince Harry again, Daily Express reported.

In the documentary, Prince Harry claimed that his brother's employees told the media rumours about him and Meghan Markle.

"I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading," Prince Harry said, adding, "And to see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."

