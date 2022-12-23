What is Prince Harry’s net worth? Revealed

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and became “financially independent.” The couple had then said, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

Read more: Any guesses? This royal family member is supporting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

This means that Prince Harry cut off financial support from the royal family, raising questions about their net worth. According to Forbes, Princess Diana left both Prince William and Prince Harry $10 million after taxes, and they started receiving annual dividends at age 25 to the tune of $450,000 a year.

Forbes also reported that Prince Harry was earning between $50,000 and $53,000 as a helicopter pilot for the army. In 1994, the late Queen Elizabeth’s mother placed two-thirds of her money (an estimated 19 million pounds) into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry. The Guardian reported that the brothers split about 6 million pounds of this trust at age 21.

Read more: ‘Those who knew Queen Elizabeth II knew…’: Prince Harry slammed over this claim

Prince William and Prince Harry are also supposed to split another 8 million pounds of the queen mother’s trust fund when they hit 40, the report added.

Read more: Was this first sign of Prince Harry-Meghan’s split from Prince William-Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also inked lucrative deals with both Netflix and Spotify with reports claiming that the Netflix deal is worth a whopping $100 million. The deals that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed are worth an estimate of $120 million, some media reports have claimed.

Read more: No royal rift, please? Prince William wants to 'fix' fight with Harry as…

In total, Prince Harry has an estimated net worth of around $60 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and his son Archie is currently the seventh in line to the British throne.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON