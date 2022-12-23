King Charles reveals these new titles for Camilla, Prince William and Kate

King Charles appointed Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Queen Consort with new titles, Buckingham Palace revealed. Prince William has taken on the new role of Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a position held by King Charles for 47 years while Kate Middleton will move into her husband’s former decade-long role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Queen Consort Camilla has been appointed as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a title which was stripped from Prince Andrew over his controversial friendship with convicted Jeffrey Epstein. With this, King Charles has decided upon the date for next year’s Trooping the Colours parade which will mark the first public celebration of the new monarch’s birthday.

While King Charles was born in November, next year’s parade will take place on June 17 during the British summer. In the parade, over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the occasion.

This also marks a royal family shake-up as Queen Consort Camilla has taken on a key role stripped from Prince Andrew, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been honoured with new titles.

A report also said that Prince Andrew, despite being stood down from his position as a working royal almost three years ago, was still “blindsided” and “utterly bereft” by the outcome of the conversation. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Andrew was again reduced to tears a second time, after being told he was banned from wearing a military uniform to their mother's funeral.

“Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal,” the report said.

