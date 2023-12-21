King Charles' one demand from his son Prince Harry: ‘This must be done’

King Charles and Prince Harry have not spoken to each other in a while as they struggled to maintain a good relationship through the years. King Charles and his son stopped speaking in 2020 right after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step down from their royal duties. It has now been reported that the two are on talking terms but they have not actually met face-to-face. King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen in this combination photo.(AP)

A report claims that King Charles has one specific demand that he would need Prince Harry to meet in order to have an in-person discussion with his younger son.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Peace talks between Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles sat down for peace talks at one point alongside Prince William, it was earlier reported. But things did not go over too well and the three men haven’t had much confrontation since. King Charles reportedly said that he is willing to have a sit-down meeting with Prince Harry but since there is so little trust between the two men, the monarch said that his only demand is: Everything must be documented.

“If there will be a meeting, it will have to be done properly with aides and officials present, and everything documented with minutes taken,” UK's Daily Express reported.

King Charles also wants his “aides and officials” present at the meeting as he wants others there to corroborate the conversations he has with his son, the report added.