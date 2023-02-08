New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled. See here

New 'everyday' stamps featuring King Charles's image were revealed for the first time making them the latest things in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Britain has been slowly introducing replacements which depict the new monarch since his mother's death in September last year.

From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, all have undergone a change. In tandem with a tradition dating back to the first Penny Black in 1840, the new stamp uses an adapted version of a portrait of Charles which is also appearing on new coinage, Reuters reported.

"As with all stamps, the monarch approved them and so we hope that he's happy with this design," David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at the Royal Mail, said.

“The guidance we were given was not to try to be too clever or to try to veer off into some different direction, but very much to keep that traditional image that we're all very much used to,” David Gold added.

The new stamp will go on general sale at the start of April. It consists solely of the king's head and its value on a plain coloured background.

"There is precedent for the king not wearing a crown," David Gold said.

With this, King Charles is the seventh British monarch to appear on a definitive stamp. The Royal Mail also informed that existing stamps with Queen Elizabeth's image will remain valid and in distribution until stocks are exhausted.

