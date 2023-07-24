Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Drone fragments found in Moscow, close to Russia's defence ministry buildings

Drone fragments found in Moscow, close to Russia's defence ministry buildings

ByMallika Soni
Jul 24, 2023 07:41 AM IST

Komsomolsky Avenue is in Moscow's central administrative district, not far from Russia's defence ministry buildings.

Fragments of a drone were found on Komsomolsky Avenue in Moscow, Russia's TASS state news agency reported, citing emergency services. There were no casualties, the report added.

Komsomolsky Avenue: A view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)

Residents of several districts in Moscow's southwest and south heard the sounds of explosions, Reuters reported. Komsomolsky Avenue is in Moscow's central administrative district, not far from Russia's defence ministry buildings.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that "drone strikes" hit two "non-residential" buildings in the Russian capital at night.

"Today around 4 am (0100 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were reported. There is no serious destruction or casualties," Sergei Sobyanin said, adding that emergency services were working at the scene.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP