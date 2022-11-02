Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kremlin calls for 'calm' over North Korea launches

Published on Nov 02, 2022 05:16 PM IST

North Korea Missile Launch: "We urge everyone to keep calm," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia on Wednesday called for calm after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters.

"We urge everyone to keep calm," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "All parties to this conflict should avoid taking any steps that could provoke a further increase in tensions."

