Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny reaches penal colony to serve prison term

Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov said on social media earlier on Sunday that Navalny's family and lawyers had not been officially informed about his whereabouts.
Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.(AP)

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has arrived in a penal colony about 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow to serve his prison term, Russia's RIA news agency said on Sunday citing a public commission that defends the rights of Russian prisoners.

