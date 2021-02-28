Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny reaches penal colony to serve prison term

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has arrived in a penal colony about 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow to serve his prison term, Russia's RIA news agency said on Sunday citing a public commission that defends the rights of Russian prisoners.

Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov said on social media earlier on Sunday that Navalny's family and lawyers had not been officially informed about his whereabouts.

