Kremlin-linked Russian businessman paid for Trump Jr's wedding after-party in Bahamas: Report

A Russian businessman with links to the Kremlin allegedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for Donald Trump Jr's wedding after-party in Bahamas earlier this year, New York Times reported citing two people familiar with the matter.

After the report was published by ProPublica, Trump Jr and his wife Bettina acknowledged the gifts in a statement posted on Instagram. (AFP)

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The payments were initially reported by ProPublica, with the report stating that they included the cost of renting a private island and fireworks display. The lavish gift was allegedly extended by Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association, two people familiar to the matter told NYT.

‘No idea who Umar is', ‘not a big deal’: Trump statement

When asked about whether he was aware that Kremlev had paid the expenses for the after-party, a statement was provided by the White House to NYT. In the statement, Trump said he had “no idea who Umar is, never heard of him.” However, the President said that the businessman had reportedly paid for the “after-party”, adding that it was “not a big deal.”

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{{^usCountry}} “…He didn’t pay for Don and Bettina’s wedding, which took place at a totally different location, and on a different day,” the US President said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “…He didn’t pay for Don and Bettina’s wedding, which took place at a totally different location, and on a different day,” the US President said. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump had not attended his son's wedding or the after-party. He had at that time said his son “would like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small, little private affair.” A spokesperson for Trump Jr's brother Eric Trump, who had attended the wedding, also said he had “no clue who this person is.”

Trump Jr acknowledges gift, says ‘friendship doesn’t need political motive'

After the report was published by ProPublica, Trump Jr and his wife Bettina acknowledged the gifts in a statement posted on Instagram. “Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding,” they said, adding that it was an “extraordinarily generous gift for which we remain incredibly grateful.”

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“Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift,” the couple said. They said it was “unfortunate” that something which was “personal and happy” had been shaped as “something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from.”

They said the trip to Bahamas had pertained to an “already planned weekend” with friends, and not their wedding ceremony.

Trump Jr's spokesperson says he met Kremlev through a mutual friend

While it is unclear how the couple had met Kremlev and become friendly with him, a spokesperson for Trump Jr said the President's son was not in business with Russian businessman.

The two men met through a mutual friend, Trump Jr's spokesperson said, adding that they had bonded over their mutual enjoyment of boxing and hunting.

Scrutiny over Kremlev's ties to Kremlin

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Kremlev's boxing association, the sport’s longtime governing body, has faced scrutiny over the years for various controversies and its reliance on Russian government support. The group is backed by Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned natural gas company, NYT reported.

Meanwhile, Kremlev also has direct ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin honoured Kremlev with a high-level state award, the Order of Friendship, in April. Further, according to the NYT report, Kremlev and Putin were seen together in China, just days before Trump Jr's wedding in May.

Kremlev's press office told ProPublica that he had “never discussed political matters with any of his American friends and acquaintances”, including Trump Jr.