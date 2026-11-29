Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi on Sunday announced that he has reconciled with his mother, Bina Modi, after years of estrangement. He called the reunion the "greatest birthday gift" he could have wished for.

The Modi family has been fighting a legal battle over inheritance and family business. (Instagram/) more less

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Announcing the reunion in a post on X, he wrote, "THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. Today, I received the greatest birthday gift I could ever have wished for."

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He shared that the two have resolved their past differences and are moving forward together, with his brother Samir Modi also joining them for the moment.

"After years of differences, my mother @bina_modi and I finally came together, resolved all our issues and put the past firmly behind us," the post read.

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{{^usCountry}} "Having my brother @samirmodi staying with us makes this moment even more special. It means more to me than words can express," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Having my brother @samirmodi staying with us makes this moment even more special. It means more to me than words can express," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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He further noted that no success or material wealth compares to the love of a mother and the bond of a united family.

He said, "Life is too short to carry the weight of yesterday. No achievement, no success and no material possession can ever replace the love of a mother, the bond between siblings or the warmth of a united family."

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The IPL founder added, "As I begin another year of my life, I do so with a lighter heart, renewed happiness and the excitement of creating beautiful memories together in the years ahead. The past is behind us. The future is ours to cherish."

"Here’s to healing, happiness, togetherness and a beautiful new chapter in all our lives. Of all the things I have built in my lifetime, rebuilding our family will perhaps be my most cherished achievement," Modi said in the post on X.

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The Modi family has been fighting a legal battle over inheritance and family business since patriarch KK Modi's death in 2019, with Lalit Modi, his mother Bina Modi, and siblings at odds, according to a CNBC TV18 report.

In 2023, Lalit Modi, sharing a post on social media, named his son Ruchir Modi as the new head of the branch and beneficiary of the KK Modi Family Trust. He said the family feud with his mother and sister had caused him distress.

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"The present litigation with my mother and sister is tedious, strenuous, and has gone on for long, and even though there have been several rounds of discussions for settlement, there is no end in sight. It has caused and continues to cause me immense distress," he shared.

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Lalit Modi acquires British citizenship

The post by Lalit Modi announcing the reunion with his mother comes just days after he announced that he had officially acquired British citizenship on September 15, 2026.

Modi revealed that he celebrated the occasion in the presence of his family and friends at the citizenship ceremony.

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"Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging," he wrote in an X post.