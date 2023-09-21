Lampedusa island in Italy: One of the epicenters of migrant crisis in Europe

Europe is reeling under the effects of migrant crisis and a tiny island named Lampedusa has emerged as the living symbol of how big the problem is. An Italian Coast Guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passes between tourist boats, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

In last six days, more than 10000-12000 people, most of them African migrants have landed on the island in search of a better life and better opportunities. It's interesting as the island has a native population of just slightly more than 6000 people.

According to a report by The Guardian, more than 127,000 migrants have reached Italian soil so far in 2023. It is more than double the number over the same period last year.

The persistent arrival of the migrants is causing grave problems including issue of livelihood for the local people on the island.

“Unfortunately, these frequent arrivals affect us a lot – our livelihoods, healthcare, everything … we just don’t have the services to cope,” said Alfonso Gagliano who lives on the island.

While the influx is creating problems for local people, it's worth noting that the migrants are also taking perilous journey to reach the island.

In 2013, a boat carrying the migrants to the island, had caught fire and sank. In the tragic incident, dead bodies of 368 people were recovered.

ALSO READ| How Republican candidates fare against Donald Trump in the race to 2024 Presidential elections, poll says…

Where is Lampedusa located?

Lampedusa is a small island in Southern Italy near the Mediterranean Sea. It is a part of the Sicily region in the European nation. Malta and Tunisia are the nearest African countries from the island.

What experts say about the ongoing migration crisis

Several experts see conspiracy in the ongoing migrant crisis in Europe. They raise questions about how less privileged African migrants are able to access advanced boats and plan sophistically to reach the European mainland by crossing the sea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON