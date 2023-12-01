Latest world news News: Today’s Live Updates 01-Dec-2023
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:16 PMWhat Qatar said on Israel-Hamas truce expiration: ‘Complicates mediation’
Qatar has called for swift international action to stop the violence in Gaza after Israel renewed bombarding the territory. The Qatari foreign ministry said the continued bombing “complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip” and called on the international community to move quickly to stop the violence. Qatar has been engaged in intense negotiations, with support from Egypt and the United States, to repeatedly prolong the truce in Gaza, which lasted seven days after two extensions. During the truce, 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners and negotiations between Hamas and other nations led to the release of more than 20 other foreign nationals.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:01 PMIsrael drops leaflets urging residents to leave southern Gaza after truce ends
After a seven-day truce, the war between Israel and Hamas has resumed, with Israeli fighter jets hitting targets in the Gaza Strip. The truce, which began on November 24th, was extended twice and expired on Friday. The Qatari foreign ministry has urged rapid action to stop the violence in Gaza, stating that the continued bombing makes mediation efforts more difficult and exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in the area. Health authorities in Gaza say that Israel's bombardment has killed over 15,000 people so far. The Israeli government has stated that it is committed to achieving the goals of the war.