Lebanon Tribunal judges convict lead defendant in 2005 Hariri bombing

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:20 IST

Judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday convicted the lead suspect in the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Reading a summary of a 2,600 page decision, Judge David Re said Salim Jamil Ayyash had been found guilty of homicide and committing a terrorist act over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others.