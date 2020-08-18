Lebanon Tribunal judges convict lead defendant in 2005 Hariri bombing
Judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday convicted the lead suspect in the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.
Reading a summary of a 2,600 page decision, Judge David Re said Salim Jamil Ayyash had been found guilty of homicide and committing a terrorist act over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others.
