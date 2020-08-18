e-paper
Home / World News / Lebanon Tribunal judges convict lead defendant in 2005 Hariri bombing

Lebanon Tribunal judges convict lead defendant in 2005 Hariri bombing

Judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday convicted the lead suspect in the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:20 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Amsterdam
Presiding Judge, Judge David Re, top centre, with Judge Janet Nosworthy, left, and Judge Micheline Braidy, during a session of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020.
Presiding Judge, Judge David Re, top centre, with Judge Janet Nosworthy, left, and Judge Micheline Braidy, during a session of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020.(AP photo)
         

Reading a summary of a 2,600 page decision, Judge David Re said Salim Jamil Ayyash had been found guilty of homicide and committing a terrorist act over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others.

Sign In