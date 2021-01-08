IND USA
Lehigh University Revokes Trump’s Honorary Degree Given in 1988

PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:31 PM IST
US President Donald Trump is seen in this file photo.(REUTERS)

Lehigh University, a private school in Pennsylvania, revoked an honorary degree given to President Donald Trump in 1988. A committee of the school’s board of trustees voted to rescind the degree Thursday, followed by the full board on Friday, according to a statement from the school in Bethlehem.

Individuals including cabinet secretaries and institutions have distanced themselves from Trump after his supporters vandalized the Capitol and disrupted Congress during Wednesday’s certification of the Electoral College count.

