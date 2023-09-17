Death toll from floods reaches 11,300 in Libya's Derna, over 10,000 missing

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Sep 17, 2023 12:47 PM IST

Libya Floods: An estimated 170 people have been killed as a result of the flooding elsewhere in the country.

At least 11,300 people have died and another 10,100 are missing from the coastal city of Derna one week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Saturday.

Libya Floods: A car is seen following floods in Derna, Libya.(Reuters)

An estimated 170 people have been killed as a result of the flooding elsewhere in the country, and more than 40,000 people have been displaced, the UN report said, citing the latest data from International Organizaton for Migration. Figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue to look for survivors.

