Life-threatening heatwave sweeps across 14 US states, break records in the West - CDC shares tips for staying safe

As heat tightens its grip on the nation, 14 states spanning from Arizona to Texas to Florida are now facing life-threatening conditions. Unprecedented temperatures are ravaging the West, where all-time records are anticipated to break this weekend. Phoenix, already enduring 14 consecutive days of blistering heat above 110 degrees, is poised to reach 119 degrees. The heatwave's impact extends further, as Las Vegas braces for its all-time high temperature of 117 degrees on Sunday.

In the West, Death Valley, California, stands on the precipice of history. With forecasts predicting 130 degrees, it inches close to its long-standing record of 134 degrees, established back in 1913.

Meanwhile, the Southeast is also facing its own heatwave situation. With the heat index set to go up, cities like Dallas, San Antonio, and New Orleans are bracing for temperatures like 108 degrees. Jackson, Mississippi, prepares for 110 degrees, while Charleston, South Carolina, anticipates 105 degrees. In Miami, the heat index has surpassed 100 degrees for 33 consecutive days, recording 102 degrees on Friday.

Medical professionals are urging the public to take excessive heat warnings seriously, highlighting the dire consequences that can arise. According to CDC WONDER, an online database, there are already hundreds of heat-related deaths each year in the United States, and experts caution that the true number is likely higher.

Here are some tips shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for staying safe:

Applying sunscreen is essential to prevent sunburn. Opt for broad-spectrum sunscreens with an SPF of 15 or higher, ensuring protection from UVA and UVB rays.

2. Hydration is the most important during this heatwave. Drink ample fluids and do not wait until you feel thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol, which can cause fluid loss, and be cautious of extremely cold beverages that may induce stomach cramps. Additionally, opting for lighter meals can help regulate overall body temperature.

3. Limiting time spent outdoors, especially during peak heat hours, is crucial. Reduce strenuous activities and rest frequently in shaded areas.

4. With cars becoming ovens, it is vital never to leave children unattended in parked vehicles, even if windows are open. Monitoring high-risk individuals, including infants, the elderly, overweight individuals, those with heart conditions or high blood pressure, and those on specific medications, is essential.

5. Recognizing the symptoms of heat-related illnesses is crucial. Heat stroke indicators include a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, hot and dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, loss of consciousness, and cessation of sweating. Heat exhaustion symptoms consist of heavy sweating, cold and clammy skin, rapid and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, headache, and fainting.

Should someone exhibit signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, immediate action is necessary. Call emergency services at 911, move the individual to a cooler environment, and employ towels to lower their body temperature.