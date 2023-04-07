List of cities with world's best public transport. Indian city finds place

Germany’s Berlin was ranked as the city with the best public transport system globally, followed by Czech Republic’s capital Prague, while Mumbai secured the 19th spot and was the top-ranked Indian city, according to a survey published by London based ‘Time Out’ - a media outlet that focuses on hospitality business and labels itself as a global brand ‘dedicated to city life’. 81% Mumbai locals agreed it was easy to cross the city by public transport, the survey said.(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO))

Five Asian countries ranked among the top 10 in the chart, with Japan’s busy capital Tokyo leading at the third spot.

According to the survey conducted among 20,000 respondents in 50 cities worldwide to gauge public sentiment about their local transport systems, Berlin was ranked as having the most reliable, safe, and comfortable public transport network. 97% of its residents praised the public transit network, particularly for its metro system, U-Bahn, which offers nine easily navigable lines and a total of 175 stations, Time Out said.

List of world's top 10 cities with best public transit system:

1. Berlin 2. Prague 3. Tokyo 4. Copenhagen 5. Stockholm 6. Singapore 7. Hong Kong 8. Taipei 9. Shanghai 10. Amsterdam

Cities including Melbourne and Bangkok with their fairytale trams and elevated skytrains failed to make a cut as per the survey which was based on a simple question “is it easy to get around your city by public transport?”

Tokyo was crowned third for not just handling a smooth transport network for its locals but also non-Japanese speakers, as per the survey.

Meanwhile, Mumbai boasts a grand suburban railway network that is a boon for the metropolitan region with a population of about 12.5 million. “81 percent of locals say it’s easy to cross Mumbai by public transport, and the system certainly keeps the metropolis moving, with millions using the city’s buses, rickshaws, metro and taxis on a daily basis,” the survey reported.

