List of top 10 countries for best quality of life

In this fast paced modern world, everyone is in the pursuit of a good quality of life filled with happiness and peace. There are various factors which ensure a high standard life, including the country of one's residence. Good healthcare, employment and education are top priorities of most individuals and families. Additionally, people expect safety and economical and political stability in a country.

Sweden ranks on the top among best countries in the world for quality of life(Getty Images)

According to U.S. News and World Report, top 10 best countries in the world for quality of life are Sweden, Norway, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Australia, Germany and New Zealand.

Following metrics were used to decide the best countries for quality of life:

Affordable, A Good Job Market, Economically Stable, Family Friendly, Income Equality, Politically Stable, Safe, Well-developed Public Health System, Well-developed Public Education System.

Why Sweden ranks on the top among best countries in the world for quality of life

In terms of affordability, Sweden ranks quite high. According to U.S. News and World Report, Sweden scores high as the country provides free healthcare and college education.

Sweden also has a wonderful parental leave policy. According to CNBC, parents are entitled to 16 months of leave when a child is born or adopted.

Quality of life in Norway

Norway is second on the list of top 10 best countries in the world for quality of life. The life expectancy at birth in the country is 82.75 years. According to World Happiness Report, Norway is among the top 10 happiest countries in the world.

Quality of life in Canada

Canada scores well in the metrics of affordability, access to education, and healthcare system. Life expectancy in Canada is 83.99 years. The country ensures good income, employment, environmental quality and social connections, according to the OECD’s Better Life Index.

