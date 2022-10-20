Home / World News / UK political crisis LIVE: Liz Truss's position ‘untenable’ after day of chaos
UK political crisis LIVE: Liz Truss's position ‘untenable’ after day of chaos

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 03:52 PM IST

UK political crisis LIVE: Transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan insisted the cabinet still had confidence in Liz Truss as PM.

UK political crisis LIVE updates: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss.
UK political crisis LIVE updates: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss.(AFP)
UK political crisis LIVE updates: UK prime minister Liz Truss is under renewed pressure after home secretary Indian-origin Suella Braverman quit on Wednesday and MPs took part in a chaotic vote on fracking. Liz Truss said that Tory MPs who did not vote faced "proportionate disciplinary action".

Meanwhile, transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan insisted the cabinet still had confidence in Truss as PM.

Read more: Just 12 hours: The time UK PM Liz Truss has to save her job, a party MP claims

Suella Braverman criticised PM Liz Truss in a blistering resignation letter as she resigned as home secretary following which Grant Shapps was appointed to replace her. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 20, 2022 03:52 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: UK mortgage rates continue to increase amid political chaos

    UK mortgage rates keep hitting new thresholds as Liz Truss’s premiership edges closer to imploding, Bloomberg reported. The average five-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 6.51% on Thursday, the highest since September 2008.

  • Oct 20, 2022 03:42 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: Keir Starmer accuses Liz Truss of being 'completely out of touch'

    Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of being 'completely out of touch' with the country's economic situation. 

    “The Prime Minister is completely out of touch with the reality of the British economy,” the Labour leader said. 

  • Oct 20, 2022 03:30 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: 13 of Liz Truss' own MPs don't want her to be UK PM. But can she be ousted?

    UK prime minister Liz Truss' premiership is hanging by a thread as thirteen of her own MPs are now calling for her to go after tumultuous first six weeks in office. Liz Truss sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng earlier this week to assuage her party unrest and apologised for the mistakes she made over the government's handling of the economy. Read here

  • Oct 20, 2022 02:57 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: Who is Indian-origin Suella Braverman

    Britain’s interior minister Indian-origin Suella Braverman quit on Wednesday, becoming the second senior cabinet minister to leave her position within a week following finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's departure. Suella Braverman said that she resigned from the Liz Truss government over “technical” breach of government rules criticising the premier saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government”. Suella Braverman has been replaced by UK’s new interior minister Grant Shapps. Read more

  • Oct 20, 2022 02:41 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: 'It seems we must change leader', says party MP

  • Oct 20, 2022 02:33 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: Not resigning, Kemi Badenoch amid reports

    International trade secretary Kemi Badenoch says she has no intention of resigning following reports she could be the next Tory MP to exit Liz Truss's cabinet.

  • Oct 20, 2022 02:29 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: UK conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray submits no confidence letter in PM Liz Truss

    British Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray said she had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss. 

  • Oct 20, 2022 02:25 PM IST

    UK political crisis LIVE: PM's position 'untenable', has submitted letter, Tory MP says

UK political crisis LIVE: Liz Truss's position 'untenable' after day of chaos

