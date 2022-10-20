Home / World News / 13 of Liz Truss' own MPs don't want her to be UK PM. But can she be ousted?

13 of Liz Truss' own MPs don't want her to be UK PM. But can she be ousted?

UK PM Liz Truss: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street in London.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

UK prime minister Liz Truss' premiership is hanging by a thread as thirteen of her own MPs are now calling for her to go after tumultuous first six weeks in office. Liz Truss sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng earlier this week to assuage her party unrest and apologised for the mistakes she made over the government's handling of the economy.

Now her MPs are still calling for her to go. But can she be ousted?

In the conservative party rules, a new leader cannot be challenged through official procedures for at least a year after they enter office. MPs have therefore submitted letters of no confidence in her.

If many letters are received the chairman of the 1922 Committee- Sir Graham Brady- can change the rules of the leadership poll process which would then lead to a shortlist of two candidates who should become the next prime minister. The Tory MPs will then decide who would be PM and who would be the deputy without help from party members.

Another option is that Liz Truss- facing the wrath of her party- could resign herself.

Liz Truss could also call for a general election, although that seems like the most unlikely option.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
uk government
uk government

