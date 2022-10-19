Liz Truss ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, useless’, former party minister says

It is not a good time to be Liz Truss. The UK PM has been severely criticised for a mini-budget she and her then finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng introduced which routed the financial markets. Kwasi Kwarteng stepped down this week while 55% of Conservative party MPs want Liz Truss to resign as well, a survey by YouGov showed.

Amid this, a former party minister said that Liz Truss- who won the leadership contest after defeating Rishi Sunak following Boris Johnson’s resignation from the post- is “charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless”.

The blunt remarks came as former health minister Edwina Currie spoke to Sky News. Edwina Currie said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.

“Oh, no, of course she can’t survive. Oh my goodness. I’m going to put this on record. I think she is charmless, graceless, brainless and useless.”

Despite criticism that Liz Truss is facing within her party, she has insisted that she will lead her party into the next general election. Apologizing for making mistakes after UK’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt withdrew almost all of her tax-cutting plans, she said that her month-old premiership has not been perfect and it would have been irresponsible to not reverse the policy.

"I remain committed to the vision, but we will have to deliver that in a different way," Liz Truss told BBC.

"I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say 'yes, I've made a mistake. I've addressed that mistake. And now we need to deliver for people. It would have been completely irresponsible for me not to act in the national interest in the way I have,” she added.

