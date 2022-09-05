In victory spech, Liz Truss vows to deliver on her bold plan, has a message for Boris Johnson

Liz Truss on Monday won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest to become Britain's third woman Prime Minister after beating former chancellor of the exchequer, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.

In her victory speech, 47-year-old Truss promised to deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the country's economy. She also thanked ousted PM Boris Johnson whom she is set to replace for getting Britain out of the European Union, adding that he is loved from Kyiv to Carlisle.

Here's are some of the top quotes of the new PM:

- "I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years."

- "I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

- "I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply."

- "We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."

(With inputs from agencies)

