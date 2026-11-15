Hundreds demand closure of Indian restaurant in London over refusal to serve halal meat; Video

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside an Indian restaurant in West London on Friday demanding its closure over the owner’s decision not to offer Halal food, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The protest at Singh’s Dining, previously known as Rangrez, in Hammersmith prompted a significant police presence with officers forming a barrier to prevent the crowd from approaching the premises.

Hundreds demand closure of Indian restaurant in London over refusal to serve halal meat (X)

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Private security personnel were also stationed outside the restaurant. According the report, they were hired by actor John Cleese, best known for Fawlty Towers, who had previously voiced his support for the establishment.

Controversy over 'proudly we don't sell halal' message

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy centres on restaurant owner Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh, whose establishment displays a handwritten message on its exterior stating: “Proudly we don't sell halal”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy centres on restaurant owner Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh, whose establishment displays a handwritten message on its exterior stating: “Proudly we don't sell halal”. {{/usCountry}}

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Protesters call boycott of restaurant

Kapoor has faced criticism over alleged social media comments concerning Muslims, halal meat and the conflict in Gaza, the report added. Protesters have called for a boycott of the restaurant, arguing against the owners position. However, Kapoor maintains that he and his family have been subjected to hundreds of death threats, alongside what he described as “harassment, intimidation and threats of violence”.

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He has also claimed that the campaign against his business has caused significant financial losses. The restaurateur further alleged that despite repeatedly seeking assistance from the Metropolitan Police, he had not been provided with additional security.

Kapoor arrested, later released

The situation took another turn on Friday when Kapoor was arrested at his residence in West London only hours before the demonstration began. His wife, Khushi. was left to deal with the gathering outside the restaurant

Kapoor acknowledged his arrest in a social media post. The reported reason for the arrest is a social media post referencing Islam.

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“For days, I have been desperately asking the Metropolitan Police for help, protection and assurances regarding the safety of my family and our business,” he stated in a video posted on social media.

“This protest is not simply about our business selling non-halal food. It is also about the harassment, intimidation and threats of violence that my family and I say we have been experiencing,” he further said. He was released earlier today.

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Some background on the case

Kapoor’s run-ins with protesters gained wider attention in February 2026, when he shared an X post claiming that he had been forced to shut Rangrez - the restaurant he ran for 16 years, due to “ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police.”

A few days later, he posted a new video showing himself in a heated confrontation with protesters outside his restaurant. Kapoor said they were protesting against a sign posted outside his restaurant where he declared “We don’t serve halal”.