Long Island teen dies after being hit by police cruiser, family to donate organs

A Long island teen who was fighting for his life after being hit by a police cruiser has died. The police car that struck Anthony Stinson, 13, was on its way to an emergency call. Anthony’s family has now planned to donate his organs to help other children.

Anthony Stinson was hit by the car while he was riding his bike across the intersection of William Floyd Parkway and Adobe Drive in Shirley (GoFundMe)

Anthony was hit by the car while he was riding his bike across the intersection of William Floyd Parkway and Adobe Drive in Shirley. The incident took place late last week, and he was put on life support shortly after.

Anthony’s family decided to take him off life support, that was preserving his organs, after four days, Newsday reported. The procedure was performed on Wednesday, September 13, by doctors from LiveOnNY, a Long Island City-based nonprofit that matches donors with people on the organ transplant list.

‘I told my son I was so proud of him and his legacy’

“Children will get healthier and improve their living and life span, thanks to Anthony,” Claudia Stinson, Anthony’s mother, told Newsday. “I want this to be an inspiration for the community to think of in the event of the loss of lives.”

“I told my son I was so proud of him and his legacy,” Claudia added. “I said, ‘Anthony, I’m so proud of you helping other kids, your legacy is leaving this earth. I have to let you go free, go fly and watch over all your friends.”

A severe head injury caused by the accident left Anthony braindead, doctors said. The driver of the cruiser was a Seventh Precinct patrol officer who was heading south on William Floyd Parkway. Her lights and sirens were blaring when the boy was struck.

To avoid hitting Anthony, the cop apparently swerved, hitting a car stopped in traffic, a tree and two parked cars on Margin Drive West, WCBS reported. According to authorities, the cop was on her way to respond to a 911 call about an unwell woman.

The New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office said the incident is going to be investigated, but did not specify the reason. It noted that the AG can look into “every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission,” as per a statement.

‘End of a journey for Anthony and the beginning of a new one for others’

Claudia apparently heard the crash, and ran outside only to find her son injured. He was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, where the cop who hit him was also taken and treated for minor injuries, before being released.

Claudia stayed by Anthony throughout the time he lay on the hospital bed. Before letting go, she said, “I said, ‘You’re a wonderful boy and you’ve got to go fly to help other kids,” she told Newsday. “Some of you is staying here and I’m so proud of you. This is the end of a journey for Anthony and the beginning of a new one for others.”

"Anthony was bright, eager to learn, competitive, persistently negotiating extra ice pops, and endlessly making us smile. Whether it was surprising us with his big ole St. Bernard he knew we loved so much, or the many, many funny questions and statements about pretty much anything, he was so determined to master something new, and more importantly, he was appreciative, kind, and radiated a unique kind of curiosity and positivity," a GoFundMe set up for Anthony reads. The fundraiser was set up to "allow Anthony and his family to be taken care of during this time, so they can focus on Anthony without any financial stress or funeral arrangement worry."

