US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised the US Federal Reserve for keeping borrowing costs high, arguing that the American economy could grow further if interest rates were lowered, citing India as an example.

US President Donald Trump said high interest rates in America were "destroying" the economy (Bloomberg) more less

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Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the US had very high interest rates because of a “politically charged” Federal Reserve and claimed the country could record a GDP growth of 15-20% if it lowers the rates.

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"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. And I'm not blaming the chairman, by the way; I'm blaming the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump alleged that the Fed was lowering the economic potential of the US by increasing interest rates even while the country records a stronger economic performance, which is "destroying" the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump alleged that the Fed was lowering the economic potential of the US by increasing interest rates even while the country records a stronger economic performance, which is "destroying" the country. {{/usCountry}}

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"When you have good numbers, you have better credit. We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. And when we have these great numbers that we have, you shouldn't keep raising rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit," he added.

'Look at India'

Trump also cited India as an example, highlighting lower interest rates and 7% GDP growth, and suggesting the US could achieve significantly higher growth by following a similar approach.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14, 15, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it," he continued.

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The US president also pointed at America's position in the global economy and its contribution to the economic success of other countries in his push for lower interest rates, saying some nations are considered financial "elites" because of the US.

His remarks came after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points in September for the first time since 2023, despite fierce opposition from Trump. Fed chair Kevin Warsh stressed the need to combat inflation, which is well above the Fed's 2% target.

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On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October, changing its stance to calibrated tightening to counter inflation and global pressures. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that the Indian economy has been strong, but the risks in view of strong growth in monetary and credit aggregates exist.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October raised India's economic growth forecast to 7% for 2026 despite the conflict in the Middle East and elevated oil prices, keeping the country among the world's fastest-growing economies.